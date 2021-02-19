









James Larry Hacker, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 17, 2021 in Lexington, KY. Larry was born April 8,1937 in Corbin, KY to James Edgar Hacker and Mary Esther Killinger Hacker. He graduated from Corbin High School in 1955 and the University of Kentucky in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

Larry had a long and successful career in the Construction Industry. He retired in 2006 as Shareholder, Director and President of Congleton-Hacker Co. He was a former Shareholder, Director and Officer of Hacker Brothers Construction Co. and The Bluegrass Art Cast, Inc. Companies of KY and TN. He was Director, Treasurer and President of the Bluegrass Chapter of Associated General Contractors of America and Trustee and President of Construction Employers Association of Central Kentucky.

As a respected member of the construction community, he was a UK Fellow, charter member of the UK College of Engineering Quadrangle Society, a member of the Dean’s Circle, UK College of Architecture and Chair of the UK College of Engineering Construction Engineering Management Advisory Committee. In 2002 he received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the UK Construction Management Founders Society and The Department of Civil Engineering.

Larry served as a board member and President of Opportunity Workshop of Lexington and a Trustee of The Lexington School. He was a member of Christ Church Cathedral, The Lexington Rotary Club and The Lexington Club.

Larry’s kind and generous spirit was unmatched. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was an adventurous traveler, loved the annual beach trip to Pawleys Island with the entire “Hacker’s Zoo” and looked forward to his weekly Breakfast Bunch gatherings. His gentle spirit, dry wit and devotion to his family and loyal friends will be missed and remembered. He is predeceased by his son-in-law John Clinton Hayworth. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Margaret Biggs Hacker; son James Larry Hacker, Jr (Shelley) and daughter Martha Hacker Hayworth; beloved grandchildren, Mary Austin Hacker, Norman Huntley Hacker, Margaret Manning Hayworth and John Hedges Hayworth; brother William Patterson Hacker (Ann), nephew William Douglas Hacker (Faith) and niece Laura Hacker Adams (Chuck).

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Lexington School, 1050 Lane Allen Rd. Lexington, KY 40504; The Baptist Health Foundation of Lexington, 1800 Nicholasville Rd., Suite 104 Lexington, KY 40503; or Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington KY 40507. Please indicate “In memory of Larry Hacker”. www.milwardfuneral.com

Milward Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.