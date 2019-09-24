









James L. Safriet, 89, of Williams-burg, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

He was born in Gatliff, Kentucky on May 26, 1930 to the Pearl (Teague) Safriet.

He was one of three veterans in his family. He is also preceded in death by a brother Art (Jr.) Safriet also a (veteran) and two wives.

He is survived by one son and his wife; many cousins, nieces and nephews; his sister, JoAnn (Safriet) Harman and husband John; JoAnn’s twin brother, Joel H. Safriet (veteran) and his wife Eunjun.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While serving in the Korean War he was wounded and shipped to a hospital in Tokyo. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery. Upon his recovery he was shipped back to Korea to drive an Ammo truck up to the front lines, where he finished his military career.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #3167 of Williamsburg.

James and JoAnn were both baptized in the Verne River at Gatiff, Kentucky.

We all will be seeing our mother, Pearl Teague Safriet and brother, Art (Jr) in heaven.

“Each Happiness of Yesterday is a Memory for Tomorrow. Jesus died for our Salvation.” “Praise the LORD.”

