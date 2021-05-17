









James L. Ledford Thomas, 90, left this life on Friday, May 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Martin Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 12 P.M. on Tuesday, May 18, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Heath Sherman and Steve White officiating. Burial will follow in Gray Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. – 12 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.