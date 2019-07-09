









James L. Davis, 72, of Jellico, TN passed away Saturday June 29, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center.

J.L. is preceded in death by his wife Nannie Sue Davis; parents, Luther and Belle Davis; siblings, Molly Creekmore, Ruth Miles and Georgia Hodge; nephew, Bill Hodge.

He is survived by his children; Dr. Diana and Jason Cobb, Dr. David Davis and Victoria and Craig Brumlow; grandchildren, Hannah Cobb, Elijah Cobb, Davis Brumlow, Weston Brumlow Ava Davis and Britton Davis.

J.L was employed at Ubank for 39 years, where he retired as Senior Vice President.

He has served on Ubank’s board of directors since 1995. J.L. was in public service for many years on the Campbell County School Board and the Campbell County Commission.

He was a member of Jellico F&AM Lodge #527. J.L. had a passion for hard work which he instilled in his children. He loved to farm and trade cattle. He will be greatly missed in our community.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, July 3, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN. with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Interment was held Thursday, July 4, in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home was honored to serve the Davis family.