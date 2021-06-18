









James (Jimmy) Wynn departed this life on June 16, 2021 at his home in Woodbine, Kentucky. Jimmy was the son of the late Richard and Edna (Jones) Wynn. On May 20, 1961, he was united in marriage to Wanda (Eaton) Wynn and to this union was born one son, Charles Richard Wynn of Corbin, Kentucky. Jimmy was preceded in death by a beloved sister, Bobbye Mobley of Woodbine and father and mother-in-law, Charlie and Maude (Rogers) Eaton

Jimmy loved life to the fullest. He was a member of South Park United Baptist Church; served as a founder and volunteer of the Woodbine Fire Department, worked along side his father at Wynn Wrecker Service and Wrecking Yard, worked in the operation of Wynn Fire Equipment with his son, Charles, daughter-in-law, Kathy, and grandson, Richie. He was a retired bus driver from the Whitley County Board of Education and co-owner of Friendly Food Mart in Woodbine. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed life working with family, watching the UK games, and Saturday Night racing. He will be missed by those he loved so dear.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Eaton) Wynn of Woodbine; son, Charles Wynn (wife Kathy) of Corbin; grandchildren, Richie Wynn (Jessica) of Corbin, Steve Fannon of Georgetown, and Cara Hutson (Kendall) of Springfield, Missouri; great grandchildren, Raegan Wynn, Ayden Mason, Jaydra Woodward (Calvin), Kaitlyn Huff, David Hutson, and Haley Smith; great great grandchildren, Harlow, Oakley, and Journey; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 PM on Friday, June 18, at the South Park United Baptist Church on 22nd Street in Corbin, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 19, at the South Park United Baptist Church on 22nd Street in Corbin, Kentucky with Rev. Steve Cole, Rev. Donald Farmer, and Ret. Fire Chief Terry Beaumont officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Wynn Family Cemetery at Woodbine, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.