









James “Jimmy” Stanaford, age 73, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, formerly of Duff, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was born March 30, 1948 in Jellico, Tennessee. Jimmy was a member of the Tracy Branch Baptist Church.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay Gilreath Stanaford; parents, Y.B. and Bessie Teague Stanaford; brothers, Harold, Kenneth “Pert” and Milace “Speed” Stanaford; and sister, Helen Stanaford Dykes.

He is survived by a son, Ralph Stanaford and wife Kimberly; daughter, Megan Stanaford and husband Chris Bloomfield; step-children, Ronnie Jeffers and wife Cherie, Kathy Perkins and husband Bruce, and Tammy Jeffers Patrick and husband Larry; grandchildren, Gabriella Stanaford, Kristen Malicoat, Jacob Jeffers, Josh Malicoat, Hunter Patrick, Raymond Jeffers, Cassidy Patrick, Ryan Jeffers, December Perkins, and Elizabeth Powers; great-grandchildren, Elise, Myles, Everleigh Powers, Kipton Patrick, Charleston and Eliana; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family requests that face masks be worn.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.