James “Jim” Tackett, 61, of Rockholds, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 7, 1955 in Trenton, MI, to the late Willie Tackett and the late Beulah Hill Tackett.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by sister, Susan Tackett and two brothers, David Tackett and John Tackett.

He is survived by his wife Karen Hill Tackett of Rockholds, daughter Cindy Tackett of Rockholds, sister Barbara Ratliff (Albert) of Taylor, MI, brother Michael Tackett (Cathy) of Williamsburg, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday January 27, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Fugate officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Hill Cemetery at Whetstone.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.