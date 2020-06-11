









James “Jim” Edward Pollard, Jr., age 81, of Cincinnati, Ohio, departed this life on June 8, 2020, at the Veranda Gardens in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born on February 16, 1939 in Pennsylvania to James E. Pollard, Sr. and Jane (Skelding) Pollard.

He is survived by his wife, Susie (Faulkner) Pemberton-Pollard of Cincinnati; son by marriage, Calvin Pemberton (Lee Ann); grandchildren, Coy Pemberton (Christina), and Callie Ray Pemberton (Heather); great-grandchildren, Chloe Pemberton, Calvin Pemberton, and Conner Pemberton; sisters, Janie Everett and Gail Sorce; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:30 PM until the funeral hour on Friday, June 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral will begin at 2:00 PM following visitation at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Sutton-Pemberton Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.