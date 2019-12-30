









James “Jim” Blakley, also known as “Soap”, 78, of Ainsworth, passed away on December 24, 2019 at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

James Junior Blakley was born on January 17, 1941 in Nevisdale, Kentucky, the son of James Etheridge and Effie Marie (Croley) Blakley. Jim had worked many jobs over the years on the railroad, at various coalmines and sawmills and spent several years working for Cadillac in Detroit, Michigan. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Jim will be deeply missed by his children, Patricia Ann Duffe of Moscow, Tony Edward (Tammy) Blakley of Nichols and Brian James (Stacy) Blakley of Detroit, Michigan; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two half-brothers, Jim (Nancy) Blakley of Lockwood, Tennessee and John (Annie) Blakley of Helenwood, Tennessee and two half-sisters, Diane (Jim) Haney of Knoxville and Betty Sue (Floyd) Hudson of Helenwood, Tennessee.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and stillborn son, James Blakley.

Per his wishes, no visitation or services will be held. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Jim’s name.

