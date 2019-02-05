











James “J.P.” Johnson, 77, of Clairfield, TN passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

He was born August 1, 1941 in Valley Creek.

J.P. is preceded in death by his father, Horace Elmer Johnson; mother, Anna Elizabeth Turner Johnson; and sister, Margaret Fuller.

He is survived by brothers, Clell Johnson, Rev. Cecil Johnson, Ricky Johnson, Timothy Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

A graveside service was held Thursday, January 31, in the Fonde Church of God Cemetery with Rev. Adam Gulley officiating.

Burial followed in the Fonde Church of God Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.