









James Hershell Privett, age 52, of Old Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 27, 1968 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Merle Privett and Carolyn (Key) Privett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Carolyn Privett.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Privett of Williamsburg; daughter, Tiffany Marie Davis (Aze III) of Williamsburg; one granddaughter; step-son, Steven Barker (Tori) of Florida; two brothers, Timothy Privett (Patricia) of Rockholds and Michael Privett (Deanie) of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.