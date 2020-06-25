









James Harold “Buster” Taylor Jr., age 52, of Harps Creek Road, Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on August 8, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio.

He is survived by his son, Cody Ryan Taylor (Kaitlyn) of Siler; two grandchildren, Serenity Partin and Emberlee Taylor; parents, James H. and Velda (Lewis) Taylor Sr. of Siler; companion of 28 years, Michelle Lawson of Siler; sister, Mary Louise Taylor (Harry Faber Jr.) of Williamsburg; two nephews, Colton Terry and Chad Terry; four nieces, Taylor Bunch, Keely Bunch, Emma Bunch and Rissa Bunch; sister-in-law, Crystal Bunch of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Lawson Cemetery at Fairview.

