









James Fryman, age 83, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born September 30, 1937 in Bowling Green, OH to the late Kenzie and Helen Jenkins Fryman. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Broyles Fryman; his daughter, Sherry Lynn Fryman; one sister, Mary Ruth Fryman; and three brothers, Dallas Fryman, Leo Fryman, and David Fryman. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

He is survived by his son, James Fryman II of Williamsburg, KY; one daughter, Kimberly Lockheart of Northern, VA; seven grandchildren, Bobby Fuson II, Alex Fuson, Cheyenne Moats, Alexa Daye, Kenzie Fryman, Blake Lockheart, and Emma Lockheart; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Doug Fryman of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 2, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Monday, February 1, at Ellison Funeral Home.

The family kindly requests that all friends and family that wish to visit adhere to COVID-19 precautions set forth by the state.

