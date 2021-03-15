









James Edward Lunsford, age 75, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

A memorial service will be held by the family from 12:00-1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 20, at Redemption Church, 101 Calvary Court, London, Kentucky with Pastor Billy Shelton officiating. A fellowship gathering will take place following the service at 1:00 P.M. Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisell.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.