James Edward Lunsford

Posted On 15 Mar 2021
James Edward Lunsford, age 75, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

A memorial service will be held by the family from 12:00-1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 20, at Redemption Church, 101 Calvary Court, London, Kentucky with Pastor Billy Shelton officiating. A fellowship gathering will take place following the service at 1:00 P.M.  Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisell.com  Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

