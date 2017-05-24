By Teresa Brooks

James Edward Bryant, 66, of C. Bryant Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at his home.

He was born on January 16, 1951 in Kenver, KY to the late Claude Bryant and Pearl (Durham) Bryant.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Sargent Bryant and Hobert Bryant and a brother-in-law, Raymond Meadors.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Bryant of Williamsburg; mother, Pearl Bryant of Williamsburg; three brothers, Michael Bryant (Alice) of Pine Knot, Lawrence Bryant (Shirley) of Williamsburg and Dennis Bryant (Sharlet) of Williamsburg; sister, Brenda Meadors of Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, May 24, at Pleasant Run Church.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Pleasant Run Church with Rev. Johnny Perry officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Bryant Family Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.