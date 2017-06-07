By Teresa Brooks

James Earl Riddle, 38, of Harmon Lane, Rockholds, departed this life on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin.

He was born on May 17, 1979 to William E. Riddle and Sheila Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Anna Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Aubrey Riddle; son, Charles Riddle; mother, Sheila Eldridge of Rockholds; sister, Krystal Riddle Brummett (Jerry) of Rockholds; two brothers, Michael Riddle of Rockholds and Chris Riddle (Amanda); special cousin, Michelle Pazar of Rosenberg, TX; family pet, Tasslehoff; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, June 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.