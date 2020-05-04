









James Earl “Bud” Underwood, 80, formerly of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Sarasota, FL.

He was preceded in death by his father, Monroe Bryant Underwood; his mother, Lillie Mae Parsons Underwood; and brother, Don Underwood.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois Y. Barton Underwood; a daughter, Susan Y. Underwood; sons, Jeffrey A. Underwood (Toni) and Todd “Tony” Underwood (Gia); grandchildren, James A. Underwood and Christina M. Underwood; brother, Bill Underwood (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

James worked 41 years for Trans-World Airlines. He followed that with 15 years of service at the Sarasota Airport Authority. He loved playing his ukulele and enjoyed all types of car and horse racing as well as football. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan, a Kentucky Colonel, and had been a Mason and Shriner. Above all, he cherished time with his dear wife and other family members.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral arrangements will be private. The family suggests memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the Underwood family and messages may be sent to them at www.vankikgrisellfuneralhome.com.