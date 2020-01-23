Previous Story
James E Prewitt
Posted On 23 Jan 2020
James E. Prewitt, 60, departed this life on January 21, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife, Beulah Prewitt of Corbin.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 24, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Dorsey King and Bro. Tim Prewitt officiating. Burial will be in the McHargue Cemetery in Lily, KY. Visitation is from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.