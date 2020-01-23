









James E. Prewitt, 60, departed this life on January 21, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife, Beulah Prewitt of Corbin.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 24, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Dorsey King and Bro. Tim Prewitt officiating. Burial will be in the McHargue Cemetery in Lily, KY. Visitation is from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.