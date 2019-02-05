











James E. Carroll, 90, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at his home.

Born in Corbin, he was the son of the late Rollie and Mary Freeman Carroll.

He was also preceded in death by his wife Thelma Carroll and all his siblings.

James is survived by his children: James L. “Sonny” Carroll (Rosemary), Rose Edmondson (John), and Patty Bryant (Robert); and by six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Friday, February 1, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Watkins and Rev. Johnny Farmer officiating.

Burial followed in the Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 88.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.