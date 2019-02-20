











James Dewey Jarboe, 68, of Sukey Hollow Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center.

He was born on December 7, 1950 in Jellico, TN to the late George and Virgie (Anderson) Jarboe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roxanne Beckley.

James was a member and deacon of Mt. Ash Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Martha (Ball) Jarboe of Williamsburg; two daughters, Joy Petrey (Herb Jr.) and Kim Bennett (Brent) of Williamsburg; five brothers, Clarence Jarboe (Joyce) of Miami, OH, David Jarboe (Linda) of Saxton, Eddie Jarboe (Ann) of Knoxville, TN, Jerry Jarboe (Mary) of Saxton, and Mike Jarboe of Saxton; three grandchildren, Clay Bennett, Logan Bennett and Jackson Petrey of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, February 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Billy Howell officiating.

He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, at the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

Graveside Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

David Powers, Trey Jarboe, Ryan Jarboe, Clay Bennett, Logan Bennett and Jackson Petrey will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.