









James Dewayne “Man” Brewer, age 25, of Woodbine, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. He was born in Lexington, KY; and had worked as a CNA and loved working with the staff and residents at Corbin Nursing Home. He also loved working on cars.

James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret Mason, Connie Hollen, and Carvel Brewer.

He is survived by his mother, Jeannie Mason Brewer and father, Carvel Brewer; sons, Johnathan and Jackson Sharp; sister, Jessica Brewer; grandfather, James Mason and wife Diana; and by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends who will all mourn his passing.

Visitation will be held from 6-9pm on Wednesday, June 10, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where his funeral will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 11.

Donations may be made to help with funeral expenses visiting the funeral home’s website and selecting the red “Donate Now” icon. The family will be given a list of all who have donated to help James.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.