









James David Rookstool, age 63, of Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 31, 1957 in Dayton, Kentucky to the late Frank and Thelma (Lee) Rookstool. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Frankie G. Rookstool.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Hollingsworth) Rookstool of Corbin; two children, Joshua Frank Rookstool and Robert Wayne Rookstool (Amber) of Corbin; grandchild, Bidge Rookstool of Corbin; three sisters, Darline Carter of Paola, Kansas, Etta McGuire of Corbin and Phyllis William (Murton) of Pine Knot; four brothers, Robert Rookstool (Sonja) of Clay Center, Kansas, Clyde Rookstool of Fontana, Kansas, Kenneth Rookstool of Hume, Missouri and Terry Rookstool (Cathy) of Corbin; special buddy, Butch Sandifer of Corbin; special cousin, Helen and Bob Hollinsworth of Louisville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He will be laid to rest in the Rookstool Family Cemetery at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 30, following Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

