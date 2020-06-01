









James Charles Jerauld, 63, Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the fiancé of Donna Bundy of Corbin, Kentucky.

Following the wishes of Mr. Jerauld, the family has requested all services be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the Appalachian Children’s Home, P.O. Box 550, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.