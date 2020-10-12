









James Carroll Head, age 89, of Jellico, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, October 9, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mildred “Midge” Head; parents, James Thomas Head and Bessie Sellars Head; sisters, Nada, Nadine and Maxine; and brother, Pearl.

He is survived by sons, Dennis Head of Jellico, TN and John and Marie Head of Toledo, Ohio; grandson, Daniel Head of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Atticus and Cambria Head; special friends, Lisa, Cathy, Pam, Scott, Bob and Dessie, Bert, Janey, Kevin, Bill and J.B. Many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends to also mourn his passing.

Jim was born in Whitley County, KY on July 5th 1931. He married Mildred Vermillion Head when they were 16 years old. Jim was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Dana Corporation in Toledo, Ohio.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM on Thursday October 15, at the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain Assembly. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Scott Landes, Rev. Ray Landes and Rev. D.J. Osborn officiating. Interment will follow in the Vermillion Family Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 154.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jellico Church of God Mountain Assembly, 256 North Florence Ave., Jellico, Tennessee 37762 or Hospice in remembrance of James Head.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.