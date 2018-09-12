











James Carl Jones, 89, of Corbin passed away Saturday morning, September 1, 2018, at Continue Care Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Edith Ann Jordan Jones, who passed away February 1, 2018.

Carl was a member of First United Methodist Church now Grace on the Hill, where he was a choir member, board and committee member, and enjoyed participating in church drama productions.

He was a veteran of both the Navy and Air Force and was a retired insurance adjuster for State Auto Insurance.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife Edith Ann Jordan Jones, and mother Nannie Jones.

He is survived by many cousins, including Linda Lou Sullivan, T.K. Parks, Diane Mitchell, Rob Miller, Christina Bentley, Robert Warren Miller, and Randi Ankenbauer.

The funeral service was held Friday, September 7, at Grace on the Hill with Rev. K. Richard Holladay and Rev. Weyman McGuire officiating.

Burial was held Saturday, September 8, at the Barbourville City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Grace on the Hill Building Fund.

The Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was honored to serve the Carl Jones family. Messages may be written at www. vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.