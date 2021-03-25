









James “Buck” Elswick, age 73, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Thursday March 18, 2021 at his home.

He was born December 3, 1947 in Harlan County, Ky. to the late Edgar and Edna Cox Elswick.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters Cindy Hembree and Imogene Thomas, two brothers Hobert Elswick (Mildred) and Clyde Elswick, and a brother-in-law Delmer Strunk.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Bray Elswick of Williamsburg, Ky., three children; Matilda Hamblin (Terry) of Williamsburg, Ky., Melesa Alsip (Glenn) of Corbin, Ky., James Edward Elswick Jr. (Trish) of Williamsburg, Ky., seven grandchildren; T.J. Hamblin (Cynthia), Paige Jackson (Matt), Jessica Bennett (Will), Lesa Ann Hubbard (Westley), Dillon Hurst (Kelly), MacKenzie Elswick (Cody) and Jamie Grace Elswick, seven great grandchildren; Brayde, Jackson, Kendrick, Sadie, Elsie Dale, Rylee and Huck, five sisters; June Dinkens (Marion), Nadine Ball, Ruby Mitchell, Essie Strunk and Shirley Henegar (Kenny), sister-in-law; Mae Elswick, several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Bowman and T.J. Hamblin officiating.

Interment was in the Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition.

Pallbearers were T. J. Hamblin, Dillon Hurst Westley Hubbard, Cody Hays, Will Bennett, Matt Jackson and James Edward Elswick Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Terry Hamblin and Glenn Alsip.

