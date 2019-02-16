











James Bidge “Jay Bird” Partin, 78, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at his home.

Born in Knox County, he was the son of the late Charlie Partin and Zola Harris Partin.

He was also preceded in death by a son Stephen Bruce Partin, and sisters Joyce Partin and Ruth Burkhart.

James is survived by his wife Norma (North) Partin; his children, Jeffrey Partin (Debbie), James Partin Jr. (Deanna), Mary Alsip, Molly Harris, Amber Rookstool (Rob), and Wendy Joan Partin; nine grandchildren, Charlie Partin, Kayla Partin, Jayla McAuliffe, Jenna Partin, Jacob Alsip, Katie Alsip, Natalie Alsip, Josey Harris, and Bidge Rookstool; four great-great-grandchildren, Addy, Kimberly, Titus and Baylor Grace; two sisters, Mary Morgan and June Witt; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends, including special nephews Billy Paul Gregory and Roger Gregory.

The funeral service was held Friday, February 15, with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.

Burial followed in the McHargue Cemetery.

