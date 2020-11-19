









James Bernard Croley, age 83, of Lindenburg Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 12, 1937 in Jellico, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Nannie (Elswick) Croley. In addition his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sons, Randy Croley, Timmy Croley and Dennis Croley; brothers, Lefty Croley, Eugene Croley and Kenneth Croley; and sisters, Dalphine Coolige and Nadine Helton. James was a member of Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Nora Sue (Perkins) Croley of Williamsburg; daughter, Penny Croley (Arie) of Williamsburg; sons, Scot Croley (Crystal) and Gary Croley, all of Williamsburg; eleven grandchildren, Sarah Flannery (Jason), Eric Croley (Joni), James Aaron Croley (Camille), Stephaine Kelly (Aaron), Michael Croley (Ashley), Tyler Croley, Samantha Croley, Jessie Croley, Kandice Powers (Jason), Brandon McCullah and Terianne Teague (Trevor); several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Siler (Roscoe) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Friday, November 20, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Jarrod Sutton officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Croley Cemetery on Highway 904 in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.