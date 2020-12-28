









James Allen Hoover, age 63, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home. He was born September 08, 1957 in Celina, Ohio.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Ordell and Faye Orick Hoover, and a brother, Emmett Wayne Hoover.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Norman Hoover; sons, Joshua Hoover and Kevin Kahlig and wife Susan; daughters, Penny Smith and husband Benjamin, Kayla Dixon and husband Joshua, and Jennifer Corbin and husband Richard; grandchildren, Timothy Hall, Juliana Smith, Benjamin Smith, Aubreigh Dixon, Bentley Dixon, Natasha Cle, Christopher Corbin, Lily Kahlig, KJ Kahlig, Charlie Kahlig, and Scarlett Kahlig; brothers, Roger Hoover and Rev. John Hoover and wife Tammy; sisters, Dorothy Gibson, Sue Springer, Sheila Flowers and husband Wayne, Janet Honeycutt and husband Cecil, Beverly Lawson and Charles Bray, Melinda Satterfield and husband Jessie, and Robin Mefford and husband Ernie; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services starting at 2:00. Rev. John Hoover and Rev. Tom Ayers will officiating. Burial to follow in the Hoover – Norman Family Cemetery

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.