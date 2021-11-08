









James Alfred Farmer Sr., age 93, of Old Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 20, 1928 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late L. E. and Alice Farmer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Salmons) Farmer and children, James Farmer Jr., Linda Baatz, Jenny Wellman, Charles Farmer and Steve Farmer. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp and the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Rochelle Bishay (Mark) of Troy, Michigan, Jason Baatz (Loretta) of Williamsburg, Leslie Murphy of Williamsburg, Drew Farmer of Michigan, Bobby Farmer of Michigan, Michael Farmer of Michigan, D.J. Wellman of Michigan and Daryl Wellman of Michigan; great grandchildren, Mariah Branch, Michayla Bishay, Olivia Bishay, Joey Bishay, Christopher Baatz and Christopher Murphy; and a host of other great grandchildren family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, November 10, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 10 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Jones officiating. Following the Service he will be laid to rest in the McFarland Cemetery in Corbin. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

