









James Albert Williams, age 81, of Andersonville, Tennessee, formerly of Jellico, TN, passed away Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville, TN.

He was born on December 20, 1937 to the late Cecil Hobart Williams and Grace (Bean) Williams in Jellico, TN. His paternal grandparents were the late Henry H. Williams and Rosa Lee (Ault) Williams. His maternal grandparents were the late Robert Bean and Dora (Meeks) Bean.

He attended Jellico High School. After high school, he served our country in the United States Army. After his military service, he made his home in Mississippi where he worked for many years. After retirement, he returned to the Jellico area where he was born and raised to live the remainder of his life.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Marie (Williams) Surber, Billie Evelyn (Williams) McNealy, and infant, Vivian Janet Williams; one brother, Robert Earl Williams; four brothers-in-law, John Clint “J. C.” Surber, Ernest McNealy, Michael Leach, and J. L. “Sarge” Collins; and one great-nephew, Tony Jardine.

He is survived by two sisters, Christine Garrison, and husband, Gary, of Oak Ridge, TN and Elaine June Leach Collins, of Jellico, TN; one brother, Cecil Eugene Williams, and wife, Pat, of Franklin, TN; former wife, Zee Williams, of Louisville, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Phyllis Williams, of Powell, TN; nieces and nephews, Debbie Arnold, and husband, David, of Travelers Rest, SC, Ernie McNealy, and wife, Joy, of Parrottsville, TN, Sharon Jardine Stoltzfus, and husband, Ron, of Knoxville, TN, Dennis Garrison, of Knoxville, TN, John Williams, and wife, Kim, of Jellico, TN; Cathy Walczyk, and husband, Darrel, of Jellico, TN, Sherry Barnes, and husband, Mike, of Pearl City, Illinois, Debbie Harris, of Franklin, TN, Susy Bailey, of Franklin, TN, Eugene Williams, and wife, Marsha, of Thompson Station, TN, Ron Williams, of Spring Hill, TN, Steve Williams, of Culleoka, TN, Bob Williams, and wife, Tonya, of Cleveland, TN, Mark Williams, of Minnesota, Bryan Williams, of Corryton, TN, Jimmy Leach, and wife, Rose, of Jellico, TN, Michelle Renner, and husband, Dan, of Powell, TN, Thomas Collins, and wife, Cara, of Springdale, Arkansas; numerous great and great-great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Francis “Junior” Dople officiating.

Interment will follow on Thursday morning, October 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.