









Jake A. Moses, 84, of Cleveland, Ohio passed away February 17, 2021 in Euclid. Born November 21, 1936 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, he lived in Cleveland the past 66 years.

He was a retired steel worker and retired from Midland Steel in 1997. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Aspinwall Church of God in Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dant and Leathe Moses and siblings, Lori, Dorothy, Odell, Henry, and Mildred.

Survivors include his wife, Henrietta Moses; children, Jeffrey Meeks and Stephanie (Mike) Zulijani; grandchildren, Brett Moses and Tera, Bryanna, and Mikey Jr. Zulijani; great-granddaughter, Gianna; sisters, Marjorie Moses, Eula Moses, and Naomi Frasher. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families.

Family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Monday, February 22, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby, Ohio.

Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 23, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Township, Ohio.

