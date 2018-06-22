Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Jail staff find marijuana in Corbin woman’s underwear

Posted On 22 Jun 2018
A Corbin woman was found to have marijuana hidden in her underwear as she was being booked into the Whitley County Detention Center Wednesday.

Vanessa Adams, 32, was arrested on charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana and promoting contraband after police received reports that two individuals were intoxicated and looking for the keys to their car on KY 904 in Williamsburg.

“I asked above subject if she had anything on her and she stated no,” wrote, Deputy Brian Hensley, of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, in the uniform citation. “Once at WCDC, a search at WCDC was performed and a baggie of marijuana was found next to her butt crack in her panties.”

A female guard at the Whitley County Detention Center conducted the search, according to a source at the jail.

Adams was released from the Whitley County Detention Center on June 20 at 8:47 p.m. without bond.

