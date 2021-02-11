Previous Story
Jail being sued for negligence
A Williamsburg man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Whitley County Detention Center, the Whitley County Fiscal Court, Jailer Brian Lawson, and Deputy Jailer Austin Philpot, and other unknown deputy jailers claiming that he was subjected to physical abuse and unconstitutional practices while in jail custody.
