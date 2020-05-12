









Ms. Jacqueline Pauline Myers, age 65, Jellico, passed away Saturday, May 09, 2020 at her home. She was born October 14, 1954 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Stella Arbuckle Hughes; and sisters, Kathy Collett, Bonnie Baird, and Carla Trout.

She is survived by her companion, Sherman Baird; father of their children, Larry Myers and wife Kathy; children, Terry Henderson and wife Crystal, Kimberly Baird and husband Paul, Carol Myers and husband Rocky, and Ashley Myers; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Skell, Billie Jo Long, and Kristy Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be held at your convenience between 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Harold “Pete” Norman and Rev. Danny Norman will officiate.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.