









Jacqueline Bowling Keck, 94, formerly of Corbin, KY passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home in Taylor, Michigan.

She was a daughter of the late David Grant and Mollie Pemberton Bowling. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Gordon Keck and brother, Marvin Wayne Bowling.

During World War II, Jackie was a civilian employee at Oak Ridge, TN when the atomic bombs were developed. Later she became a beautician and owned the Sonna Lou Beauty Shop in Corbin before moving to Michigan where she worked in a hotel gift shop for Hyatt Regency.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Osborne and wife Janet of Corbin; daughter, Pamela Harig of Taylor, MI; grandchildren, Stephan Harig, Joy Scott, Nick Scott, and Phillip Scott; great-grandchildren, Jade Holt, Josie Hatcher, Jonas Sproles, Bonnie Brown, and Hayden Scott; sisters, Geraldine Hardgrove and Peggy Hutson; and brother, James Bowling.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Bonnell officiating. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery beside her husband.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, everyone should remember to social distance and wear a mask.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.