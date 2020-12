Jacob S. Vann, 32, of Keavy, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. He is survived by his three children.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 23, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Miller and Johnny Day officiating. Burial will follow in Ball Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 P.M. Tuesday and again from 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Hart Funeral Home.