









Jackie L. Cain, age 81, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. He was born July 1, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH to the late William and Ellen Hale Cain. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mossie Cain; his grandmother, Emma Stephens; three brothers, Jerry Cain, Thomas Cain, Bobby Cain; and a sister, Carolyn Cain.

He is survived by three children, Eddie (Lisa) Cain of Williamsburg, KY, Jimmy (Michelle) Cain of Williamsburg, KY, and Shonda Cain of Williamsburg, KY; two grandchildren, Leann Cain and Mahalia Cain; one great-grandchild, Connor Hicks; one sister, Donna Rhodes of Williamsburg, KY; special friend, Glenn Elswick of Corbin, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Stanley Taylor and Rev. Joe Caddell officiating. Interment will be in Richardson Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 29, at Ellison Funeral Home.

