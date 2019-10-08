









ETC Jack Roy Smith (U.S. Navy retired), 86, of Corbin, KY passed away October 2, 2019 at home from natural causes.

Jack was born April 22, 1933 in Meadow Creek, KY to the late Jenny Siler Smith Powers and Thomas Crittenton Smith.

He was the younger brother of Arnold Smith and the older brother to Faye Holbrook, Bob Powers, Elma Wells, Kathy Miller, and Paul Powers. They were raised in the Meadow Creek community and Jack attended Poplar Creek School and in 1949 graduated at the age of 16 from Knox Central High School.

That summer after turning 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy, beginning a distinguished career that lasted over 20 years. Jack distinguished himself in combat both in the Korean and Vietnam wars, was awarded numerous personal and unit commendations before advancing to his final rank of Chief Petty Officer.

In 1954 he married his lifetime love, Sadie O’Dell Mackey of Rockholds, KY. Their union produced four children; Michael Roy Smith, Robin Smith Haines, Thomas Anthony Smith and Jasper Douglas Smith.

After Jack’s successful career in service to our great nation, he moved his family back home to Williamsburg, KY and launched his next career: first, as a salesman for Faulkner and Taylor Furniture, then as founder and owner of O’Dells Fine Jewelry in Williamsburg, the first of five locations in the surrounding communities. Jack was a deacon and active member of First Baptist Church in Williamsburg and was involved in numerous civic organizations including Rotary, Masonic Lodge, Shriners, VFW, DAV, University of Cumberlands 12th Man Club, and the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association.

Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sadie O’Dell Mackey Smith; his children, Michael R. (Karen), Robin Haines (Steven), Thomas A. (Dinah), and Jasper D. (Lisa). His grandchildren, Kristin M. Smith, Branden Haines, Tyler Smith, Ashlee Valentine, Joshua Haines, Megan Davis, Dustin Smith, Jacqueline Arnold; and 17+ great grandchildren.

He has been preceeded in death and survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends close enough to be considered family; in fact Jack was quoted many times stating he was kin to most of Eastern Kentucky.

Funeral service was held Friday, October 4, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Ande Myers officiating. He was laid to rest following Military Graveside Honors in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of the arrangements.