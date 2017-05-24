By Teresa Brooks

Jack Ronnie Stinnett II, 54, of Highway 1481, Williamsburg, departed this life on Friday, May 19, 2017 at his home.

He was born on May 9, 1963 In Fort Worth, TX to the late Jack Ronnie Stinnett Sr. and Mescal (Ellis) Stinnett.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Tyron Nealy and special friend, David Monhollen.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Faye Stinnett of Williamsburg; three children, Brittany Sulfridge (Randle), Sarah Stinnett and Brandon Stinnett of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Braiden Caldwell, Josilyn Sulfridge, Layken Sulfrige, Kylee Davis and Brennan Stinnett; his mother, Mescal Ellis Stinnett of Williamsburg; sister, Rhonda Nealy of Venore, TN; two brothers-in-law, Chuck Barnes and David Barnes of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leonard Siler officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.