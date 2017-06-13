By Teresa Brooks

Jack M. Smiddy, 88 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017.

He was born April 15, 1929 in Williamsburg to the late Silas and Emma Smiddy.

He was a graduate of Williamsburg High School, Class of 1950. He married Jenny Perkins on September 17, 1949 and the family later moved to Knoxville.

Mr. Smiddy worked for White Lily, Security Mills and retired from Conagra Foods.

He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Fountain City, served in the National Guard and belonged to Shriners International. He loved his family, gardening, fishing and was an all-around “Jack of All Trades”.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Perkins Smiddy, and brothers, Jim, Charlie, Z.D. and David Smiddy.

He is survived by children and spouses: Harold and Yvette, Jenny Beth and David, Tommy and Rebecca, grandchildren: Jessica, Jennifer, Jenna Beth, Alex, Amber, Austin, great grandchildren: Gabriel, Ava Wren, and Felton; several nieces and nephews, and special friend Jean Perry.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 15 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel in Knoxville, TN.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the funeral hour at 7 p.m. Thursday June 15, at the funeral home.

Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16 at Greenwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mynattfh.com.

Arrangements are courtesy of Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg.