











J.R. Bryant, 90, of South Highway 25-W, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home.

He was born on September 8, 1928 in Williamsburg, to the late Walter and Della (Thomas) Bryant.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Moses) Bryant; two brothers, D.P. and Crit Bryant; and six sisters, Annie White, Pauline Roberts, Geneva Ferguson, Verna Lee Campbell, Savanah Meadows and Emma Wilder.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea. J.R. was a member of Mt. Ash Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. post in Williamsburg.

He is survived by two brothers, Ray Bryant and his wife Kathy of Williamsburg, and James Bryant and wife Mina Jean of Willowick, OH; his caregiver and friend, Terry Partin of Williamsburg; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, February 24, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Oaklawn Cemetery at Pleasant View.

Military graveside honors were conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.