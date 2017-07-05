By Teresa Brooks

J. Paul Menehan, 88, of Jellico, TN passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017 at his home.

He was born January 7, 1929.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Potts Menehan; son, Thomas Paul Menehan; father, Joseph Ignatius Menehan; mother, Mildred Helen O’Conner Menehan; sister, Maureen Graham.

He is survived by a son, David Patrick Menehan and wife Valentina of Woodbridge, VA; daughter, Kathleen and husband Michael Christie Spinolo of Newcomb, Tn; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held June 29 at the Funeral Home.

​Burial was held in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery (Lexington Park, Maryland).

Pastor Michael Oxentenko officiated the ceremony.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements