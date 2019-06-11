









J. L. White, 81, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the home of his sister.

He was born January 25, 1938 in Williamsburg, to the late Herbert and Ola Mae Small White.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Mossie White and a brother Pat White.

He is survived by two children; Jennifer White (Bill Stout) of Wichita, KS. and Johnna White Robinson (Patrick) of Williamsburg; a grandchild, Jaden Mackey of Wichita, KS; two sisters, Anna Cox of Williamsburg, and Norma Frost of Williamsburg; partner in life, Brenda White of Williamsburg; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, June 9, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stanley Taylor, Rev. Joe Caddell, and Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Interment was in White Cemetery.

