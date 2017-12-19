











J.L. Rose, 69, of Feather Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at his home.

He was born on November 11, 1948 in Williamsburg, to the late Flem Rose and Gradie (Lawson) Rose.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Louise Rose and a brother, Jerry Rose.

He is survived by his children, Jason Lee Rose (Heather) and Jada Louise Rose, all of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Michael Lomio, Zachary Lomio, Jaylin Rose and Margaret Byrd; one great granddaughter, Marianna Lomio; six sisters, Wilma Jean Lee (Ernest) of Williamsburg, Doris Lawson (Elmer) of Williamsburg, Georgia Cox (Virgil) of Williamsburg, Linda Hale (Earl) of Williamsburg, Barbara Graham (Ron) of Piqua, OH and Tammy McGaffee (John) of Pineville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will after 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Carr officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.