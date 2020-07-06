









J.L. Jones, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. on Tuesday, July 7, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Rob Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. J.L. was a U.S. Navy veteran, and military honors will be conducted by the D.A.V. Chapter 158.

The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines are posted at the funeral home for those attending the services. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.