









J. B. Strunk, 87, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Williamsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center in Williamsburg, KY.

He was born October 8, 1931 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Webb and Mary Kerr Strunk.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by wife, Thelma Strunk and wife, Lois Strunk.

He was a member of the Shiner Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Stephens Strunk of Williamsburg, KY; one daughter, Susan Michelle Souder; one stepson, Brad Stephens (Desirae) of Corbin, KY; one sister, Bessie Lowe (Clyde) of Millersburg, OH; five grandchildren; Danica Stephens, Eli Stephens, Brady Stephens, Dakota Souder, Chelsea Souder; sister-in-law, Nancy Strunk of Williamsburg, KY; brothers-in-law, Roy Griffith of Kingston, TN, Willard Douglas (Maymie) of Williamsburg, KY, several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 30, at Ellison Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Anderson and Rev. Harold Long officiating.

Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, OH on Wednesday, July 31.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.