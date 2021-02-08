









Iver Jean (Perkins) Carr, age 90, of the Yaden Community, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab Center in Corbin, Kentucky.

Iver Jean was born on May 26, 1930 in Siler, Kentucky to the late Leford and Martha (Lawson) Perkins. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Carr; son, Samuel Carr; grandson, Mitchell Shelton; and sister, Irene Jones and her husband, John J. Jones.

Iver Jean is survived by her daughter, Wilma Ann Ridge of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Bryan Shelton (Angie) of Stafford, Virginia, Chandal Chinn (Dustin) of Williamsburg and Misty Waller (Joram) of Corbin; 13 great-grandchildren, Scott Shelton, Madison Shelton, Salton Ramsey, Lily Shelton, Andrew Shelton, Elisah Chinn, Raliey Chinn, Abby Chinn, Chase Meddles, Grace Meddles, Gabe Meddles, Jordan King and Josh King; brother, Mitchell Perkins and wife Mary of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation for Iver Jean will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, February 10, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Iver Jean will be laid to rest following a private graveside service at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 11, in the Carr Cemetery at Yaden.

