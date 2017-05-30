By Teresa Brooks

Ivan Jack “IJ” Owens, 80, of Buck Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, TN.

He was born on April 2, 1937 in Williamsburg, to the late Woodford Owens and Nona (Vanderpool) Owens.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Jackie Wayne Owens.

He attended Mt. Ash Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Owens of Williamsburg; grandson, Chris Owens and wife Rebecca of Williamsburg; great-grandchildren, Zach Owens and Whitney Owens of Williamsburg; step-son, Rick Carr and wife Rebecca of Jellico; step-daughter, Velvet Carr of Jellico; grandchildren, Janet Turner, Savanah Turner, Ricky Earl Carr, Bobby Rutherford, Stephanie Rutherford, Blake Rutherford and Kayla Rutherford; great-grandchildren, Allie Rutherford and Noah Rutherford; uncle, Arnold Owens; Cousins, Robert Vanderpool and H.C. Vanderpool; daughter-in-law, Barbara Owens of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 27, at Clearfork Baptist Church Cemetery.

He was laid to rest following a graveside service on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Clearfork Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Marlow officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.