









Iva Brooks Brown, age 97, of Corbin, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Friendship House of Christian Health Center in Corbin. Iva was born on August 14, 1922 to the late Harrison and Myrtle (McKeehan) Brooks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe L. Brown; son, Gary W. Brown; sister, Betty J. Crum; and brother, Arvil Brooks. Iva was a member of Shiner Church of Christ.

She is survived by her son, Glen D. Brown of LaGrange, Kentucky; daughter, Arlene Barton (Dr. Bruce) of Corbin, Kentucky; grandchildren, Denise McDaniel (Craig), Todd Barton (Billie Joe), Russell Barton (Rachel), Joe Brown (Kim), Jason Brown (Ann), Dalton Brown (Jennifer), April Statt (Chris) and Penny Kaucher (Bob); twelve great-grandsons; eight great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Friday, November 15, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Friday, November 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Anderson and Todd Barton officiating. She will be laid to rest following a private Family Graveside Service at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16, at the Tuggle Cemetery in Corbin.

